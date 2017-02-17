SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Thursday, as the market took a breather after a rally in the previous session that was triggered by fund-buying and strong demand.

Soybean rose for a second day, underpinned by a strong pace of U.S. processing, while corn slid form its highest since mid-July.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.3 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel by 0320 GMT.

The market hit its highest since late June on Monday at $4.56. Soybeans added 0.1 percent to $10.62-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on Wednesday.

Corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.77-3/4 a bushel after climbing to its highest since July 14 at $3.79 a bushel on Wednesday.

The wheat market´s decline to a 10-year low in 2016 has discouraged plantings in the United States.

"If U.S. wheat prices do not recover, we are again running the risk of losing winter wheat planted area in the next season," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "High quality U.S. milling wheat is very much in demand, exports are running very strong.

