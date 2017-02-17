ISLAMABAD: Textile mills bought around 9.515 million cotton bales during the fortnight in February as compared to 8.390 million bales a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday.

Around 202,356 cotton bales were sold to cotton exporters during this period. Cotton arrival in the local markets witnessed year-on-year 10.63 percent increase to 10.634 million bales, said the Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association.

Till February 1, cotton arrival from the Punjab rose 16.94 percent to more than 6.849 million bales. The crop arrival from Sindh was recorded at more than 3.784 million bales, registering an increase of 0.79 percent.

Around 9.717 million cotton bales were so far sold in the local markets as against 8.390 million bales a year ago. Local crop arrival increased in February as compared to the last year despite torrential rains and flash floods in some cotton growing areas in the country.

0



0







Cotton arrivals up 10.63pc to 10.634 million bales was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186765-Cotton-arrivals-up-1063pc-to-10634-million-bales/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton arrivals up 10.63pc to 10.634 million bales" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186765-Cotton-arrivals-up-1063pc-to-10634-million-bales.