Panama case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said that the members of the Sharif family were passing the buck to one another as they had no documents to provide money trail in the Supreme Court despite passage of nine months. Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court here, he said their (Sharifs) three generations were prepared to give account of their assets, whereas one generation was not giving details of Mayfair apartments. He reiterated in the presence of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, there was no possibility of investigations into Panama revelations.

“Only such documents are being provided in the apex court as evidence, which can be prepared here,” he alleged. Imran claimed ICIJ website had confirmed Nawaz Sharif was the real owner of London property and so attempts were being made to ‘save’ Maryam Safdar.

Then came, he pointed out, the Qatari letter and then a settlement between Mian Sharif and Qatar royal family. He noted that the rent of one month of two Mayfair flats was between Rs0.8 million and Rs1 million, whereas four flats were procured for two student brothers and the nation was bearing the brunt of their friendship with Qataris.

About the disqualification reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that the details of sale and purchase of his property was before the Election Commission but despite passage of a month, no decision was being announced.

