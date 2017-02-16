Marriyum asks Imran to stop using Panama case as crutches

Says all proofs presented to court; Tariq Fazl says PTI telling lies in and outside court; Daniyal says Imran admitted to whitening black money

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday urged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to stop using Panama Papers case as crutches for political survival.Talking to media outside the Supreme Court (SC), she said Imran Khan still had time to change his negative mindset and start doing constructive politics as the PML-N has presented all the proofs in the case.

She advised the PTI chairman to utilise the 19 months before the next general election for playing role of a real and vigilant opposition in the parliament and contribute to the success of CPEC, energy and other development projects through positive criticism.

The minister strongly refuted the claims by Imran Khan about non-submission of documents in the court regarding purchase of London flats' saying that all relevant documents had been submitted in the court.

The minister said Imran used to show papers in front of media claiming that the PTI had all the proofs, but none of those papers had been presented in the court. She said Imran's story revolved around his claims of money laundering, tax evasion, plunder of national wealth, Mariam Nawaz being dependent on the prime minister and that the flats were purchased in the 1990s.

She said contrary to Imran's stance in the SC, he has sought immunity in the Election Commission taking the position that giving details of unnamed accounts of off-shore company and exchange of gifts between him and his wife was not necessary.

Dilating on the issue of terrorism, she said the incidents of terrorism in the country had registered a tremendous nose-dive due to efforts of Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan, positive anti-terrorism strategies adopted by the provinces during the last three years under the stewardship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as well as operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The terrorists attacks' graph that touched the figure of around 2200 in 2013, fell to 160 during 2017, she added. The minister said the operation against the terrorists under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue unabated till the elimination of the last terrorist.

She said the terrorists could not dent the resolve of the government as well as the people by such cowardly and detestable acts, and their unholy designs to harm and destabilise the country would never succeed.

During the same press talk, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said PTI was producing false information both in and outside the court in Panama Papers case.

He said the court will decide the case on merit. He said the prime minister’s counsel had furnished evidence regarding the ownership of London s flats. He said PTI had to prove its claim that the flats were the property of Sharif family since 1990. The PTI was targeting Maryam Nawaz by leveling baseless allegation as she would be the next leader of PML-N but could not provide evidence against her in the court, he added.

The minister said the PTI was habitual of making fabricated stories as it had already failed to produce any proof in pre-poll rigging case. PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan had admitted to whitening black money adding that another PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has been doing business of in the name of his gardener and cook.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Aziz said Imran and Tareen were the only politicians who had made confession to wrongdoings. He vowed to bring both of them to court for accountability. –

