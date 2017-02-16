NOWSHERA: Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a cop while another narrowly escaped, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khan Khel told reporters two constables Salman and Waheedullah were on their way on a bike to the DSB Branch for duty. He said that both the cops were stated to be cousins.

He said two gunmen riding a bike chased and fired at them near a police post on the Grand Trunk Road in Pashtoon Ghari area. Deputy Superintendent of Police Khan Khel said that Waheedullah was killed on the spot while Salman miraculously escaped unhurt in the attack.

The official said that it was apparently an act of target killing, adding the accused escaped after committing the crime. The police launched a search operation; however, there were no reports about any arrest in the operation.

The funeral prayer for the cop was offered at the Police Lines Nowshera. District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mehmood and other senior police officers attended the last rites for the martyred cop. The body was dispatched to native area for burial.

Talking to reporters after the funeral prayers, District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood said that the family of the slain cop had an enmity which had also claimed the life of one of his brothers some time ago. District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood said the police was considering all aspects while investigating the case.

