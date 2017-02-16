No one is telling the truth: SC

PanamaLeaks case

Says they are getting into quagmire of documents;

urges Sharif family to present facts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday observed that none of the parties was interested in providing the facts and the documents so far submitted before it were in bulk and it could be difficult to sum up as they were going deep into the quagmire.

The apex court also urged the Sharif family to tell the facts about the London flats.A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, resumed the hearing into the petitions, seeking probe into the PanamaLeaks and disqualification of the prime minister.

Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan, during the course of hearing, observed that none of the parties had provided facts in the matter in hand adding that the documents submitted so far before the court were in bulk.

“How can we sum up this good number of documents and we are in a strange situation as we are further sinking into roots without knowing as to what would be the end,” Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan said.

The court resumed the hearing after a few days as Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had developed a health problem and the hearing was adjourned.Continuing his arguments, Salman Akram Raja, the counsel for premier’s sons — Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz — wished Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed good health.

The learned counsel contended if there were no allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding his direct linkage with the London flats, there would be no charge against other respondents, including his children as well.

He submitted that the instant matter (Panama) had three aspects, the speech of the prime minister, official record and steps taken by the prime minister. He contended that under the NAB law, burden of proof should be beyond the reasonable doubts and should have some justification adding that there was no direct evidence that might link Respondent No1, the prime minister, with the London properties.

The learned counsel argued before the court by presenting his legal propositions in response to the eight questions asked by the court on the last hearing of the case.

He questioned as to whether the apex court could assume a jurisdiction vested in another court or authority, by exercising power under Article 184(3) and 187 of the Constitution. Salman Akram Raja further questioned as to whether the court could carry out an inquisition in the nature of an investigation into an alleged crime or could the apex court pre-empt the investigation function required to be carried out by an investigative agency designated by the law.

In this respect, Salman Akram Raja cited the case of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s son Arsalan Iftikhar wherein the court had held that machinery of state had to be set in motion for conducting an investigation.

The learned counsel, in response to the court’s eight queries, inquired as to whether this court should declare a person or a group of persons guilty without conducting a trial and without specification of the particular charge against any particular person.

He further questioned if a commission could or should be set up to carry out in effect an investigation into an alleged crime when the authority to carry out such an investigation vested with the designated investigation agencies in terms of various statues and should the commission render a determination with respect to the culpability or otherwise of any person with respect to an alleged crime even though Article 10-A requires that such determination be carried out by the court specified by the statute relevant to the prosecution and adjudication of the alleged crime.

The learned counsel further asked as to whether this court could allow carrying out a fishing or roving inquiry, the purpose of which was to find some wrongdoing by any member of the Sharif family or the prime minister in particular, over a 45 year period.

Salman Akram Raja further questioned as to whether the apex court could deny the right of appeal to an accused by conducting, in effect, a trial at the level of the Supreme Court.

In response to the court questions, the counsel submitted that in 1999 when the Sharif family was in exile it faced trauma and lost several official records. “It is not possible to present 45-year-old record,” Raja said.

The counsel, while referring to the questions over money trail for the London flats, contended that his client Hussain Nawaz had purchased them through money obtained from his grandfather’s business.

He informed the court that the Sharif family did not own the London flats in 1999, adding that between 1993 and 1996 they were owned by the Al-Thani family, and in January 2006 they were transferred to Hussain Nawaz. He said that in July, the certificates were transferred to the Minerva firm.

The learned counsel, while referring to an investigation report by former interior minister Rehman Malik over the flats, contended that it was conducted in his personal capacity while he had been suspended from his office.

He told the court that Rehman Malik had sent a copy of the report to the president and revealed it to the media. The counsel, however, claimed that the report had no legal standing adding that it had earlier been rejected by the Lahore High Court.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, another member of the bench, asked Salman Akram Raja if, being the counsel, it was his responsibility to produce before the court the documents that could establish that Respondent No 7, Hussain Nawaz was the owner of the London flats.

Similarly, he also asked the learned counsel to produce before the court, the agreement made by Hussain Nawaz with Minerva Financial Services Limited, a company which the premier’s family claimed was a service provider to Nielsen and Nescoll offshore companies owned by the premier’s son.

He expressed the hope that Hussain Nawaz could provide the documents of being the owner of the flats which could be helpful in deciding the matter in hand.Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed that the problem was that the stance taken by the father and his sons pertaining to investment made abroad and London flats was different.

Salman Akram Raja contended that there might be some slippages in the documents submitted before the court but he had submitted all the evidence, what he had. He further contended how the record pertaining to Qatari investment spanning over some 45 years could be brought.Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until today (Thursday).

