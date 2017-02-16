ISLAMABAD: Notwithstanding the summary forwarded by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the Finance Ministry increased the prices of petrol by Rs1 from Rs70.29 per litre to Rs71.29 per litre.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, announcing the new prices of petroleum products, here on Wednesday said Ogra had recommended fixation of new petrol prices at Rs72.20 per litre.

He said the prices of High Speed Diesel had also been enhanced from Rs79.48 per litre to Rs80.48 per litre, an increase of Rs1 per litre.Despite the recommendations of a huge increase in kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices, the prices of these products had been kept unchanged.

The prices of Kerosene remained unchanged at Rs43.25 per litre while that of LDO at Rs43.34. Ogra had recommended an increase of Rs1.91 per litre on petrol from Rs70.29 per litre to Rs72.20 per litre and Rs2.03 per litre increase for High Speed Diesel, from Rs79.49 per litre to Rs81.51 per litre.

The authority recommended an increase of Rs16.71 per litre in the prices of kerosene, from Rs43.25 per litre to Rs59.96 per litre, and enhancement of Rs12.53 per litre in the prices of LDO from Rs43.34 to Rs55.87 per litre.

