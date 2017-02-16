BANNU: Special persons, including women and children, on Wednesday staged a sit-in at Bannu Sports Complex to press the provincial government to provide them employment and wheelchairs. Led by Saeed Khan and Javed, the protesters, carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans in support of their demands. Speaking on the occasion, they said that special persons were part of the society and the provincial government should create job opportunities for them.

