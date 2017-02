MANSEHRA: The district administration of Kohistan has started the distribution of payments among the people whose land was being acquired for the Dassu Hydropower Project. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Asif gave away the cheques to landowners at a ceremony in Dassu on Wednesday. In the first stage, the district government would distribute Rs500 million among the landowners.

