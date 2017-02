SUKKUR: A child was burnt alive in village Feroz Channa. Reports said that a fire broke out in a dry grass area in which a child named Waseem Ahmed Bhatti was burnt alive. Fire fighters were only able to bring the situation under control after five hours of consistent efforts.

0



0







Child burnt alive was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186680-Child-burnt-alive/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Child burnt alive" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186680-Child-burnt-alive.