ISLAMABAD: Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry conceded in the Senate Tuesday that he had so far not seen any doctor being penalised for misbehaving with attendant(s) or his action that might have put life of a patient at risk.

During the question hour, Senator Azam Swati of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wondered was there any concept of punishment and reward for doctors at the government hospitals.

The minister, who himself is an MBBS doctor, had no qualms in conceding that there was sufficient room for improvement in the laws of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), as presently the process was extremely lengthy, which consumes months.

Replying to another question, the minister said presently 584 postgraduates paid trainee doctors were working in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and being paid Rs73,000 per month, more than any other part of Pakistan.The stipend was increased from Rs50,000 to Rs73,000 from August 17, 2016.

