NAWABSHAH: Vice-Chancellor Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Sciences (BBUVAH), Dr K B Mirbahar said the result of the entry test for DVM Faculty session 2017 would be placed on the web site of the university.

He was talking to media on Wednesday after the entry test was concluded. He said 212 female and male entrants out of 310 applicants were declared eligible to appear at the entry test for session 2017.

Dr Mirbahar said 310 male and female students had applied from the entire province for 60 seats of the DVM Faculty. Strict security measures were taken at the entry test site and the university.

