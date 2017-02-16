ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Saif Ullah Chattha as Member Punjab in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for four years with effect from his date of superannuation i.e. March 3, 2017. The appointment completes the Authority which has been incomplete for the last one year.

Mr Chattha is currently serving as chief secretary Balochistan and earlier he served as secretary water and power too. According to the notification dated February 14, 2017, in terms of section 3(1) & 3(5) of the regulation of the generation, transmission, and distribution of Electric Power Act 1997, the federal government has been pleased to appoint Mr Saif Ullah Chattha as Member Nepra from the province of Punjab for a period of four years from March 3, 2017.

The slot of member Punjab in Nepra stayed vacant since April 4, 2016 which will now be occupied by Mr Saif Ullah Chattha from March 3, 2017. The Authority is to complete when the government of day is vigorously working to bring amendments in Nepra Act. The government has decided to bring some futuristic amendments in the Nepra act with an aim to make Nepra the market based regulator as it is currently based in on buyer model, but now the country’s power sector is shifting towards the multi-buyer model.

The government is of the view that the world is moving away to a modern regulatory regime encouraging market competition and ensuring best prices and services for the consumers, but the country is given a regulatory framework focused on unrealistic tariff setting and excessive controls.

Now the government wants Nepra to come up with more transparency, accountability and there should be vivid classification between definitions of policy and regulation. The policy making is the sole domain of the government whereas the Nepra is supposed to regulate the whole power sector. In addition, he said, the government wants to introduce certain qualifications for the selection of members of the Nepra and the provinces will also be asked to nominate their candidate.

