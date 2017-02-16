Islamabad: Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has expressed shock over deadly suicide bombing in Lahore that caused severe casualties.

In a press release issued here, the embassy said "We condemn this terrorist attack and extend deep condolences to the victims. We honor the law-enforcement official sacrificed in the explosion. We express sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and hope the wounded recover at an early date."

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing vehemently condemned Lahore's blast, assuring its full support to Pakistan in its efforts of eliminating terrorism.

Conveying his country's serious concern over the act of terrorism, a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Tuesday expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the Chinese government and the people. According to the Chinese media's reports, the spokesman appreciated Pakistan's concerted endeavor to combat terrorism.

