LAHORE: PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said all the stakeholders, including the government, shouldn't raise objection to the deployment of Rangers in Punjab to improve the law and order.

Talking to the media during his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire after the victims injured in the suicide attack on The Mall on Monday, the former Punjab governor demanded implementation of National Action Plan in letter and spirit. All political parties, armed forces, and religious parties must be united against terrorism, he said.

He said the nation saluted the courage of the martyrs in war on terror, he said. He said if the federal agencies had told the government about the threats, strict security measures must have been taken by the provincial government to avert the terrorist attack. If Rangers can be called in Sindh for security improvement, objection shouldn't be raised in Punjab, the PTI leader said.

