ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday warned the government that if it did not take strong and timely actions against terrorists, it is feared that achievements made through military operation Zarb-e-Azb will be wasted.

“The implementation of National Action Plan is the need of time but it seems that the government was neither serious nor interested to implement the National Action Plan,” he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The Opposition leader said that elimination of terrorism should be top priority of the government for progress, development and stability of the country.

Condemning the recent wave of terrorism in the country with reference to suicide attack in Lahore, Syed Khursheed Shah said the people of Pakistan were victim of terrorism for last many decades and there was involvement of enemies of Pakistan from inside and outside, who wanted to stop the way of progress and development of the country. “But there is a strong will of the people to defeat these enemies to achieve the goal of progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan,” he said.

He demanded of the government to take strong actions against the terrorists to foil the design of the hidden hands who were aiming to target Pakistan. “The whole nation stands united against the terrorists to foil their attempts against the country,” he added.

