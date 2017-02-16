Accused rejects all charges as baseless

KARACHI: First information report (FIR) of corruption, illegal confinement and harassment has been registered against SSP Cap (retd) Muhammad Ali Asad by Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of a citizen of Karachi, Feroze Ahmed Allahwala. Director Anti-Corruption Establishment SSP Usman Ghani confirmed the fact telling The News that FIR has been registered according to law.

He said investigation is underway and his department is making efforts to arrest the accused senior police officer of grade 19. Ghani added that his department will conduct investigation and no one could be spared if proven guilty.

According to the documentary evidences available with The News, Allahwala submitted his compliant with IG Sindh Police that SSP Asad had received Rs3 million as bribe for release of his brother-in-law Saleemullah who was arrested by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on October 13, 2015.

He said despite getting the bribe, Saleemullah could not be released and he was later released on the orders of court on December 17, 2015. After the release of Saleemullah, he contacted SSP Asad for the return of his money but instead of returning the money, SSP Asad threatened him and on January 16, 2016 he managed a raid on their home and again arrested Saleemullah.

Saleemullah got released after many days and SSP Asad repeated his threats. Allahwala prayed the police high-ups for protection of his family members and legal action against SSP Asad.

An inquiry was conducted by Additional Inspector General Sannaullah Abbasi and its report was submitted to IG Sindh on September 6, 2016. The same was later submitted to chief secretary and chairman of Anti-Corruption Establishment for further legal action.

The inquiry report concluded that after going through statements of all concerned persons, review of digital and documentary evidence, allegations leveled against the SSP stand substantiated.

AIG Abbasi recommended strict departmental action against the accused. Later, some other complaints against the SSP also came to surface. Chief Secretary Sindh wrote a letter to Establishment Division for further legal action.

SSP Cap (R) Asad told The News that all the allegations leveled against him are baseless and he even showed his unawareness regarding lodging of FIR against him.

“All the allegations are false and he will proe all the reports and cases against him bogus in Courts of law” concluded SSP Cap (r) Muhammad Ali Asad.

