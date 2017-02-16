MUSCAT: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Oman on Wednesday as part of a regional tour to improve relations with Gulf neighbours that have been strained by the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Before leaving Tehran, Rouhani expressed support for Kuwait-led efforts to "resolve misunderstandings and boost relations" with Gulf countries, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

"In this trip, there will be discussions about the region, the situation in Iraq, Syria and in particular in Yemen," he said before flying to Muscat where he met Sultan Qaboos.

Kuwait was the next scheduled stop on Rouhani’s short tour, which does not include regional kingpin Saudi Arabia.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah visited Tehran last month, calling for a "normalisation of ties and opening dialogue".

Iran has had no diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia since January 2016, when demonstrators stormed the kingdom’s missions in Tehran and Mashhad in protest at the execution of a Saudi Muslim cleric.

