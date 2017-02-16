KIEV: Is your prosecutor on drugs? That is what Ukraine would like to know under a new and unlikely initiative launched on Wednesday by the head of the office instituting legal proceedings.

The reform-minded Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko believes there is a strong case to be made for comprehensive drug-testing in his profession.

The 52-year-old veteran of the former Soviet republic’s brutal politics held a meeting with his underlings during which he instructed them to check all prosecutors’ hair and even nails for any illegal substances.

"I understand that this has not been earmarked into our budget," Ukrainian media quoted Lutsenko as saying.

"However, please, either voluntarily or by force, I ask that all the prosectors give their drug samples, hair, nails -- any method really -- so that everyone undergoes a check on drug dependency."

Ukrainian media said Lutsenko was prompted to act by an incident in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region during which the local chief prosecutor was not only accused of using drugs but also of selling them to a colleague.

Lutsenko called the case a "warning bell" that should alert the east European nation about drug abuse in its legal system.

"I have noticed drug use among the police -- and now it has stretched all the way up to the prosecutors," Lutsenko was quoted as saying.

"We will start at the local and regional level, and then reach the General Prosecutor’s office."

The slight irony of the situation is that Lutsenko is infamous in Ukraine for reportedly being kicked off a plane in Germany in 2009 for being too drunk.

The case was particular humiliating for all parties because Lutsenko was Ukraine’s interior minister at the time.

The Bil newspaper simply headlined its story: "Too drunk. The plane’s pilot did not let a minister on board."

Lutsenko later denied charges of causing a scene at the Frankfurt airport.

Ukraine has the same levels of drug abuse as it neighbours with few indications that the problem is especially widespread in the legal profession.

The country is currently fighting a 33-month war with Russian-backed insurgents in its east that has claimed more than 10,000 lives and driven about two million from their homes.

0



0







Ukraine wants all its prosecutors drug-tested was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186650-Ukraine-wants-all-its-prosecutors-drug-tested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ukraine wants all its prosecutors drug-tested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186650-Ukraine-wants-all-its-prosecutors-drug-tested.