Kim’s half-brother pleaded for his life

SEOUL: The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was murdered in Malaysia, had pleaded for his life after an assassination attempt in 2012, Seoul’s spy chief said on Wednesday, illustrating the dangers of being born into a brutal dynasty.

Kim Jong-Nam, eldest son of the late former leader Kim Jong-Il, died after reportedly being attacked by two women -- said by Seoul to be agents of North Korea -- at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday.

He was once seen as heir apparent but fell out of favour following an embarrassing botched bid in 2001 to enter Japan on a forged passport and visit Disneyland.

The Kim family has ruled the impoverished country since its creation in 1948 with an iron fist and a pervasive personality cult.

But following his fall from grace Jong-Nam had lived in virtual exile, mainly in the Chinese territory of Macau. Despite being the younger son, it was Jong-Un who took over the isolated and nuclear-armed state after the death of his father in December 2011.

Although Jong-Nam kept his distance from domestic politics, the North in 2012 tried to assassinate him, Seoul lawmakers said, following a closed-door briefing by the chief of the National Intelligence Service, Lee Byung-Ho.

"According to (Lee)... there was one bid in 2012, and Jong-Nam in April 2012 sent a letter to Jong-Un saying ‘Please spare me and my family’," Kim Byung-Kee, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters.

"It also said ‘We have nowhere to go... we know that the only way to escape is suicide’," he said, adding Jong-Nam had scant political support and posed little threat to Jong-Un.

His murder echoed the fate of his uncle Jang Song-Thaek, who was executed in Pyongyang in December 2013 for charges including treason and bribery.

Jang, an advocate of economic reform known to be close to China, played a key role in Jong-Un’s rise but his growing power was believed to have irritated the young ruler.

In his final days, Jang -- once one of the most powerful men in the country -- was described by state media as "despicable human scum". Rumours of his execution by anti-aircraft gun fuelled fears.

The latest assassination, if confirmed as the North’s work, is more an indication of Jong-Un’s "paranoid personality" than a calculated move to remove a political threat, the legislator quoted the spy chief as saying.

Jong-Nam was the eldest son of Kim Jong-Il with his first wife, and in the deeply patriarchal North the first son is seen as the official heir of the family. The country’s founding father Kim Il-Sung passed on the helm to his first son Kim Jong-Il upon his death in 1994.

But the succession instead went to Jong-Un, who was born to Jong-Il’s third wife.

Jong-Nam -- believed to have ties with Beijing’s elite -- was a relatively outspoken figure, publicly criticising Pyongyang’s political system on a few occasions.

