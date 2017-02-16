ROTTERDAM, Netherlands: Top seed Marin Cilic battled past temperamental French opponent Benoit Paire 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 for only his second win of the year at the Rotterdam World Tennis on Tuesday.

Cilic, a 2014 finalist, struggled with an out-of-sorts and injured Paire, whose racquet-smashing antics left him flirting with the wrath of the chair umpire in a match lasting more than two hours.

Cilic lost the opening set as Paire, who later suffered a hamstring problem, saved two of set points.

But Cilic slowly began turning the tables in a first-round match in which the Croat committed 39 unforced errors while Paire had 43 and was able to convert only one of 10 break points.

Sixth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was kept guessing by unheralded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas before grinding out a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) first-round win.

The 19-year-old wildcard entry came onto the court as a complete unknown to Tsonga, who played the Dutch final in 2011, losing to Swede Robin Soderling.

Tsonga, returning to the Ahoy stadium for the first time since 2014, led by a set and 5-3 in the second set against the 205th-ranked challenger but was unable to kill off the match.

Instead, the 31-year-old had to take it into a tiebreaker, eventually making it into the second round in 89 minutes with four breaks of serve.

Holder Martin Klizan of Slovakia began his title defence with a defeat of Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 while last year’s semi-finalist Philipp Kohlschreiber took out eighth seed Lucas Pouille of France 7-5, 6-2. Frenchman Gilles Simon overcame compatriot Nicolas Mahut 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

0



0







Cilic holds off temperamental Paire was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186647-Cilic-holds-off-temperamental-Paire/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cilic holds off temperamental Paire" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186647-Cilic-holds-off-temperamental-Paire.