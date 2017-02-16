‘Waseem will get approved amount soon’

KARACHI: The World Boxing Council (WBC) two-time flyweight world silver champion Mohammad Waseem will soon get the amount which had been approved by the federal government for backing his training for the upcoming fight.

A senior official of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) revealed on Wednesday that the approved amount of Rs24 million for assisting Waseem had already been released.

“Yes, the amount has been released. It is currently with the finance department and it will then transfer it to the State Bank of Pakistan. From there it will be transferred to the Pakistan’s embassy in Washington. And from there it will be released to the target people as per the procedure which has already been settled,” the PSB Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

As had been decided by the committee constituted for the purpose, some amount will be released to Waseem’s promoter Andy Kim and some to the boxer.

Like in the past, Waseem this time will also undergo training at the Mayweather Junior Boxing Club at Las Vegas in the United States.

Waseem shot to fame in pro boxing when he became the first boxer of the world to annex the WBC flyweight world silver title in only his fourth bout which he contested on July 17, 2016 in South Korea. In that historic fight, he upstaged Jether Oliva of the Philippines.

Waseem then went on to defeat Giemel Magramo of the Philippines in his title defence bout on November 27, 2016, also in South Korea. It was a marathon fight and was decided through a unanimous decision.

As per the WBC rules, a title holder has to defend his title within three to four months. Otherwise, if he is unable to finance his next bout, he has to vacate it.

Waseem has been facing the same problem. Because of lack of sponsorship, he is yet to settle his next bout and his promoter Andy Kim is also looking towards Pakistan’s government help.

He told this correspondent the other day that there was nothing new regarding Waseem’s next fight. It will be a great breakthrough if the government is able to process the money transfer to Waseem and his promoter quickly as it will save the boxer’s future.

Balochistan Chief Minister had announced a hefty fund for Waseem in July 2016 but till date the provincial government has not fulfilled its promise.

Bahria Town chief Malik Riaz had also announced Rs1million for the boxer but he has also not yet released the amount to the Quetta-born pugilist who has served Pakistan for a decade in international amateur boxing circuit.

0



0







‘Waseem will get approved amount soon’ was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186639-Waseem-will-get-approved-amount-soon/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Waseem will get approved amount soon’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186639-Waseem-will-get-approved-amount-soon.