LAHORE: In the wake of the recent corruption scandal in the ongoing second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has cancelled the round-table conference, which was scheduled for March.

The PCB last week suspended cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL being played in Dubai.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan had on February 1, called a conference, expected to be held at the PCB headquarters in Lahore on March 6 and 7, involving former cricketers to resolve issues relating to the development of cricket in the country.

The conference was to discuss issued related to improving teams’ performances, domestic structure, improvement of pitches and bringing foreign teams to Pakistan.

In a press release on Wednesday, the PCB said that the conference had been cancelled and that Shaharyar would talk to former cricketers in working group sessions in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad instead.

“Owing to the recent developments in Pakistan cricket, it has been decided to cancel the round-table conference of cricketers planned by the PCB in Lahore,” PCB said.

“Instead, the chairman will conduct working group sessions with former cricketers in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to seek their views on the cricket structure in the country,” it added. The conference was called in the wake of Pakistan’s recent slump in all forms of cricket.

