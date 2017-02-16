WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s in-form opening batsman Martin Guptill will miss the first three matches of South Africa’s tour after suffering a hamstring injury, officials said Wednesday.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said Guptill strained his hamstring during training and was out of this Friday’s (tomorrow’s) one-off Twenty20 international against the Proteas in Auckland.

He will also miss two of the five One-day Internationals in South Africa’s busy touring schedule, which includes three Tests.

Rather than call up the vastly experienced Ross Taylor for the T20, the Black Caps instead turned to uncapped 20-year-old Glenn Phillips.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen said the South African-born Aucklander had shown outstanding domestic form and was an exciting prospect.

“He bats with power, has shown he can clear the rope, and gets a deserved opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage,” Larsen said. Dean Brownlie will replace Guptill in the first two ODIs.

