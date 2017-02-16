LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan said on Wednesday that the board was confident about holding the Pakistan Super league final in Lahore.

The PCB chairman thanked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa for offering his support to host the mega event in the country.

“We have told the government that we are organising the PSL final in Lahore,” Shaharyar told media.

He said that a monitoring team comprising foreigners would visit Lahore in the next few days to review the security situation.

PSL chairman Najam Sethi said that a new draft would be presented to franchises and their players on February 22 to make a decision on whether or not the PSL final would be held in Lahore.

On Tuesday, Gen Bajwa said the army would support hosting the cricketing event final in the Punjab capital.

After Monday’s bombing in Lahore in which several people died, social media users were quick to suggest that the blast was meant to derail plans to hold the highly-anticipated final.

The second edition of the annual T20 tournament is ongoing in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, but after the recent military crackdown on extremism, officials were confident to pick Gaddafi Stadium to host the final.

Gen Bajwa, on a visit to Corps Headquarters in Lahore on Tuesday, said: ‘Such incidents could not lower our resolve to fight terrorism.

“Army will extend full support to all concerned for holding the event as scheduled,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying. Sethi said the league’s final would be held in Lahore if cricket fans and citizens of Pakistan were ready to watch the match without foreign players.

