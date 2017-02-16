Cricket takes centre stage as HBL PSL resumes

League’s organisers announce fresh player draft on February 22

SHARJAH: The focus has once again shifted to cricket as the Sharjah leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League began with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday night.

After a two-day break during which PSL remained in the news for all the wrong reasons, the players were back on the field reminding one of the fact that the T20 league was more about cricket than anything else.

However, the PSL remained mired in controversy because of an alleged corruption scandal and due to fears that the league’s final might not take place in Lahore because of growing security issues.

Sources told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that a vast major of overseas stars featuring for the various franchises have informed the organisers that they won’t be able to take part in the final if it is held in Lahore.

“Many of the foreign players were already skeptical about going to Pakistan,” said a source. “The bomb blast in Lahore on February 13 has scared them further and most of them are unwilling to play in the PSL final if it indeed takes place in Lahore,” he added.

However, despite growing uncertainty over the participation of foreign players in the PSL final to be played on March 5, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains adamant that the league’s title clash should take place on home soil.

Najam Sethi, the PSL chairman, has announced that the five franchises will be given the option to draft new players in case contracted international stars opt out of the final in Lahore because of security apprehensions.

“We will have a new player draft on February 22,” said Sethi. “We will put a formula in front of all the franchises and foreign players to let us know who will play the final in Lahore and who will not come,” he added.

Top foreign stars including New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, England’s Kevin Pietersen, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Australia’s Shane Watson are featuring in the second edition of the PSL in UAE.

The players have been given assurances of fool-proof security during the fly-in, fly-out final in Lahore. But the deadly blast in Lahore on the eve of Valentine’s Day has casted fresh doubts on the possibility of the final taking place in the city.

Sethi said that he was in talks with several overseas players who have shown willingness to play the final in Lahore.

“We are in touch with other foreign players so that we could replace those (contracted international) players who are not willing to play in Lahore.”

Sethi stressed that hosting the PSL final in Lahore means a lot for Pakistan.

“The PSL (final) which we are going to do is not just cricket, it has now more meaning into it.

“We want to show the world that it’s a showcase of Pakistan ... PSL is a window which we are using to bring back the world to Pakistan. We have worked very hard

for it.”

