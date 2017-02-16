PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has further shortlisted names to replace Nasir Khan Durrani, a source said.

The delay in notification of two officers following their promotion has forced the government to consider more than two names for the job, a source said. A number of officers were promoted late last year but the notification in this regard is yet to be issued.

“The government wants a competent officer to become IGP KP to continue with the reforms agenda initiated by Nasir Durrani,” said the source.The source said that currently one officer each from KP and Punjab are on the top of the list of those being considered for the IGP’s job. “Imran Khan and chief minister Parvez Khattak both want that a competent officer should replace Nasir Durrani no matter if he is senior or otherwise. Things will be decided soon,” said the source.

0



0







KP govt shortlists candidates for IGP’s post was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186624-KP-govt-shortlists-candidates-for-IGPs-post/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KP govt shortlists candidates for IGP’s post" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186624-KP-govt-shortlists-candidates-for-IGPs-post.