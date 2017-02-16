PESHAWAR: The physically disabled persons have moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking direction for the provincial government to make the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rapid bus service disabled persons-friendly.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Ayub Khan put on notice the provincial government through secretary Transport Department and secretary Development and Planning. The court sought reply to the questions raised in the petition.

Around 11 physically disabled persons from Peshawar, including Irfanullah and Khalid Khan, filed the writ petition through lawyer Javed Akhtar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through chief secretary, secretary Planning and Development, secretary transport, provincial transport authority and district Nazim Peshawar

were made parties to the petition.

During the hearing, the lawyer submitted that petitioners suffering from different physical disabilities were working in different private and public entities. They had to travel through different means to places of their work.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government had decided to launch the rapid bus service in the city to improve the public transport system and decided to import 200 new buses from Russia.

The lawyer requested the court to direct the provincial government and respondents to draft rules to make the transport system disabled persons-friendly. He said this could be done by introducing ramps in the busses and on the bus stops to facilitate the disabled commuters.

