Gang of car lifters bustedFebruary 16, 2017Print : Peshawar
MANSEHRA: The police busted a gang of inter-provincial car-lifters at Chikiar area here Wednesday.
“We have acted on a tip off and arrested six car-lifters when they were opening a stolen car,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Javed told reports at a press conference.Muhammad Javed said that the gang had stolen car earlier this week. “This is a great achievement for police as we expect that recovery of cars stolen from other parts of country is also expected,” he added.
He maintained that the arrested car-lifters including Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Arif, Saqib Ali, Mohammad Ameen, Amir Ali and Ameer were also involved in robberies and car-lifting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other parts of country.