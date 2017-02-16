PESHAWAR: The Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LG & RDD), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote public awareness and research in water, sanitation and hygiene sector.

The MoU was signed by Dr Rashid Rehan, Director National Institute Urban Infrastructure Planning UET, Peshawar, and Sher Alam, Registrar Abdul Wali Khan University, while Senior Minister Local Government Inayatullah Khan was present on the occasion as chief guest.

The senior minister spoke briefly on the occasion and said the WatSan Cell in LG&RDD was putting tremendous efforts through close coordination with the prestigious educational institutions to jointly raise awareness and research in water, sanitation and hygiene sector.

He also emphasised the need for more research to find out feasible and affordable solutions to the water and sanitation sector in Pakistan in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

The Unicef WASH Specialist Sajjad Akbar told the MoU signing ceremony that it was a great opportunity both for the government and the academia to join hands and explore ventures for joint cooperation in the sector. He also emphasized the need for approval of the pending sanitation policy which will determine more clear direction for the sanitation sector in the province.

The event was also attended by senior officers of local government department, public health engineering department, CEO of WSSP, representatives of national and international NGO’s and print and electronic media.

