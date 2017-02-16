Force of 2,600 personnel to be raised for protection of CPEC-related projects, routes

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has ordered management, security and safety of Swat Motorway as well as the proposed industrial cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial government would raise a force of 2,600 personnel for the security and safety of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-related projects and routes. He directed officials to negotiate with the National Highway Authority for management and road safety mechanism for the Swat Motorway, which, he said, the provincial government was constructing out of own resources.

The chief minister added that the officials concerned should go for three options. He said the first one was negotiating and hiring the services of the NHA for the security, safety and road management of provincial motorway Swat.

The second option, he added, should be raising a special force for this purpose and the third should be extending the traffic policing to the Swat Motorway. However, the chief minister said that negotiation with the NHA was the best possible solution because of the expanding network of communication following the CPEC-related activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Don’t forget, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a better future as it is to become the hub of all commercial activities, integrating the whole region commercially,” he added.The chief minister approved a special coordination unit for the CPEC that would integrate the entire CPEC-related activities in the province.

He said the establishment of CPEC coordination unit was essential for integrating the whole activities and directed officials to prepare a PC-I immediately as it would also be included in the next budgetary provision.

The unit would have all the procurement including the vehicles and other facilities. Pervez Khattak directed authorities to expedite the process of Fata reforms, leading to its merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He said that extension of existing laws and system was the best solution at the moment.

