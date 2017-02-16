Islamabad

The department of Auditor General of Pakistan raised objection in the Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee on the Foreign Office for extension in service to two contract officers from grade 17 to grade 19 in violation of rules during the period of year 2002 to 2009.

The audit department was of the view that as per rules of the government of Pakistan, the extension in service in grade 17 to 19, only be given after the approval from the Establishment Division but instead of it two officials were given extension in service in violation of rules that cost Rs 213.1 million to the national exchequer in the shape of salaries and allowances.

The meeting of the Sub-committee of the PAC, which was held here at the Parliament House on Tuesday with the chair of its Chairman Sardar Aashiq Hussian Gopang in which the audit paras relating to Foreign Office for the year 2008-09 and 2009-10 were examined.

The committee however directed the Foreign Office and Audit department to sit together to settle this issue in the light of law and rules.

Examining another audit para, the Audit officials told the sub-committee of the PAC that during the year 2005 to 2009, Pakistan’s ambassador in Moscow has got a medical treatment of his wife in Netherland and spent $28,000 above the limit for the medical treatment.

However, Secretary Ministry for Foreign Affairs did not agree with the audit objection of the Audit department and told the Sub-committee saying that though the limit for the official posted outside the country was fixed yet there is no limit for medical treatment for Pakistan’s ambassadors and their family.

Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs sought the help from the Sub-committee of the PAC to resolve the issue as the finance minister even also raised the objections of appointment of garners and sweepers in the Pakistan’s embassies.

He told the sub-committee of the PAC that instruction has been given to all Pakistan’s embassies that the tenders for the development projects in embassies of above $4000 is must and follow the PPRA regulations.

He also told the committee that PPRA rules were followed for the projects in the Pakistan’s embassies during the last three years.

Chairman Sub-Committee of the PAC Sardar Ashiq Gopang questioned that why the action was not taken against those who violated the PPRA. He directed the Foreign Office and Audit department to take the action in the Departmental Accounting Committee meeting against all those who violated the PPRA rules.

The committee directed the Finance Ministry to sit with Foreign Office to resolve the expenditure incurred under rules and regulations.

0



0







Audit deptt terms promotion of two FO officers violation of rules was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186610-Audit-deptt-terms-promotion-of-two-FO-officers-violation-of-rules/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Audit deptt terms promotion of two FO officers violation of rules" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186610-Audit-deptt-terms-promotion-of-two-FO-officers-violation-of-rules.