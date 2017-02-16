Is it PM craft or Dar’s Fitchcraft?

Whether it owes to Ishaq Dar’s Fitchcraft or Mian Nawaz Sharif’s craft, Fitch rating agency has enhanced Pakistan’s rating to the ‘B’ category and Bloomberg has given laurels with the Pakistani Premier coming up with another ‘encouraging’ claim that by the year 2025, the growth rate will climb to eight per cent.

Does it mean that Pakistan has attained real sovereignty by embarking on a path that may soon lead us out of the yoke of economic dependency? And does it mean that our country is now among very few countries of the world whose leaders or economic managers have fully understood the concept of peaceful co-existence without relying on which no country- or even a superpower- can flourish (one wonders why the United States’ incumbent President, Donald Trump, has tried to reverse the original American course of progress by treading an isolationist path)?

Or, is it mere happenstance or some good omen that is keeping the Sharifs’ and Dar’s boats afloat even in the midst of multi-directional challenges?

A lot many more questions can be asked as much as one can think or imagine particularly because the figures related to our so-called ‘shining’ growth and economic stability are not understood at the grass-roots level. This sometimes makes me suggest to Ishaq Dar to start classes in teaching the language of economic growth so as to make the people experience the feel of growth, first hand. Yes, ‘progress should not only be done but also seen to have been done’.

This is very important because people’s satisfaction acts as an effective contributory tool in the journey of growth.

This will also pave the way for neutralising the disinformation and misinformation unleashed by certain quarters by design that the country is making no progress at all. The figure-work is so difficult to understand that people simply don’t tire and tax their nerves and brains to understand the inside realities hidden behind the Fitch, Bloomberg certificates or behind the PM’s and Finance Minister’s encouraging claims and commitments.

By introducing these classes the government functionaries adept in the art of drawing rosy pictures will also need to keep themselves close to ‘reality’ as far as practicable. If that happens that will rather be the first cogent move in the direction of real progress.

I personally understand that things are not easy to handle at least on the economic front so the government has no choice other than putting up a persistent fight to overcome the difficulties and impediments particularly during the present times when the next general elections are not far away. Many media persons, including me are witness to a lot of developments at the governmental level like the work in full swing across the country on CPEC projects, including the energy projects from Port Qasim to Balloki, Bhikki and Sahiwal.

Even Ishaq Dar is seen taking almost no respite as whenever media persons, including me come in contact with him or meet him, he is found engaged in some work that he claims to be doing as his bounden duty or worship.

But again the problem is the same and that is making the ‘development’ and the ’Ishaareeayz’ (economic indicators that are repeatedly relied upon by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar) understandable and satisfying for the common man.

It is about time that the Finance Ministry or other key functionaries of Nawaz Sharif government start public awareness seminars besides enhancing and diversifying interaction with media in the language of growth; otherwise, people will stop measuring the growth in ‘consumer price index’ perspective and start viewing things obliquely on the basis of ‘consumer satisfaction (or dissatisfaction) index’.

…[email protected]

0



0







Is it PM craft or Dar’s Fitchcraft? was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186584-Is-it-PM-craft-or-Dars-Fitchcraft/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Is it PM craft or Dar’s Fitchcraft?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186584-Is-it-PM-craft-or-Dars-Fitchcraft.