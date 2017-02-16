LAHORE

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed has said that the reference filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against the chief minister isn’t based on allegations but facts and the verdict of court over relocation of mills.

Talking to the media after hearing of the reference in the Punjab Assembly Speaker's chamber on Wednesday, Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed expressed the hope that the chair would decide the case on merit. He also said that PTI had never indulged in blame game or allegation.

To a question, he said PTI was hopeful that the PA Speaker would send the case to Election Commission, and the PTI would go to court and public if justice wasn’t done.

PTI has filed a reference with the PA Speaker for the disqualification of the CM and demanding him send it to the Election Commission. PTI is represented by Senator Dr Babar Awan whereas the chief minister is being represented by Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Mustafa Ramday.

Sarwar: PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said all the stakeholders, including the government, shouldn't raise objection to the deployment of Rangers in Punjab to improve the law and order.

Talking to the media during his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire after the victims injured in the suicide attack on The Mall on Monday, the former Punjab governor demanded implementation of National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

0



0







‘PTI not indulging in blame game ’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186583-PTI-not-indulging-in-blame-game/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘PTI not indulging in blame game ’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186583-PTI-not-indulging-in-blame-game.