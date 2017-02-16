LAHORE

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Principal Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan’s PhD research paper titled ‘Impact of Indian Celebrity Endorsements on Pakistani Consumers’ Perception’ is accepted in a prominent International Conference, Australia and New Zealand International Business Academy (ANZIBA) 2017.

The conference is going to be held from February 15 to 17, 2017, at University of South Australia Business School Adelaide, Australia.

This is a very important international conference with the theme of highlighting cultural, linguistics, gender related, diversity and international business issues. Such events provide excellent opportunities to interact with academicians, researchers and professionals from all around the globe.

It motivates collaborative research and exploring innovative ideas. It also provides rich exposure to latest research going in the world and excellent platform.

convocation: Punjab University’s 125th convocation will be held on February 20, 2017. In this regard, a meeting presided over by Convocation Coordination Committee Convener Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt was held at Faisal Auditorium here on Wednesday to review all arrangements.

