Lahore

Justice Shahid Mobin of the Lahore High Court will hear the petition of a civil judge challenging administrative orders of the LHC making him OSD.

Civil Judge Shehzad Aslam moved the LHC through a writ petition. Advocate Tipu Salman Makhdoom, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that there never had been any complaint against his client and his all Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) of his 14 years service period were excellent. In only two PERs, for the period from March 15, 2011 to September 12, 2011 and September 13, 2011 to December 31, 2011, there were adverse remarks, which were expunged by Expunge Committee. He said on August 19, 2015, the provincial judicial selection board recommended promotions of the civil judges but his promotion was deferred like some other judges. He said the committee was directed to submit its report within three weeks. He said the committee instead of submitting its report within three weeks, constituted another sub-committee consisting of five sitting and five retired district and sessions judges. The counsel argued that the sub-committee could not provide recommendations for promotions of judges who never worked under them. He added that none of these serving or retired DSJs evear worked with his client, hence they could not make any recommendations about his performance. He said the LHC CJ held a meeting with his client and other OSD judges and assured them that in order to confirm the report of the sub-committee, he would get their cases re-checked by various investigative agencies. However, nothing to that effect came out on record, the lawyer said and prayed to the court that all the proceedings and administrative orders passed against his client be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

