ETPB chief offers condolencesFebruary 16, 2017Print : Lahore
Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq expressed grief on the loss of innocent lives in Lahore blast and said the brave police officers died in the line of duty. In a statement issued here Wednesday, he offered his condolences to the bereaved families. He said nation was proud of brave police officers, including DIG Traffic Cap (r) Amhed Mobin and SSP Operations Zahid Gondal, who died in uniform. . —Correspondent