Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq expressed grief on the loss of innocent lives in Lahore blast and said the brave police officers died in the line of duty. In a statement issued here Wednesday, he offered his condolences to the bereaved families. He said nation was proud of brave police officers, including DIG Traffic Cap (r) Amhed Mobin and SSP Operations Zahid Gondal, who died in uniform. . —Correspondent

0



0







ETPB chief offers condolences was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186570-ETPB-chief-offers-condolences/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ETPB chief offers condolences" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186570-ETPB-chief-offers-condolences.