LAHORE

A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on intra-court appeals of Punjab government and others challenging a single bench decision wherein appointment process for vice-chancellors of four public sector universities as well as the appointment of the acting heads was set aside.

Advocate General of Punjab Shakilur Rehman Khan in his concluding arguments submitted that the law empowered the provincial government to appoint the heads of the public sector universities.

He said that after the 18th Amendment, the subject of “education” had been devolved to provinces, therefore, the appointment of vice-chancellors at the universities fell within the provincial domain.

He said amendments had been brought in the laws relating to various public sector universities through “The Public Sector Universities (Amendment) Act, 2012”, wherein an elaborate process of appointment of vice-chancellors had been provided. The AGP argued that the appointment of vice-chancellors did not fall within the domain of the Higher Education Commission (HEC-federal) under “Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002” and was also not covered under Item 12 of Part-II of the Federal Legislative List of the Constitution. He asked the court to set aside the judgment passed by the single bench.

The division bench headed by Syed Mansoor Ali Shah reserved the judgement and asked the lawyers of all parties in the case to also submit their written arguments. The bench had already suspended the single bench decision. However, the single bench had not allowed the government’s appointed acting VCs at Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, University of Sargodha and Nawaz Sharif University Engineering and Technology, Multan.

