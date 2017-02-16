LAHORE

Two students were killed and one received injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them in City Raiwind area on Wednesday.

Three students identified as Junaid, Amjad and Naeem were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley ran over them. As a result of which all the three got injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where two students died while the condition of the third injured student was said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a 42-year-old man and a two-year-old girl, were killed by a moving train in the Kot Lakhpat area on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Razzaq and Mah Noor. It was reported that both the persons were crossing a railway Phattak in the Kot Lakhpat area when the train hit them, resulting into their instant death.

ACCIDENTS: At least 605 road traffic crashes were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

0



0







Two students killed as tractor-trolley hits bike was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186568-Two-students-killed-as-tractor-trolley-hits-bike/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two students killed as tractor-trolley hits bike" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186568-Two-students-killed-as-tractor-trolley-hits-bike.