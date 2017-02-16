-
Two students killed as tractor-trolley hits bike
LAHORE
Two students were killed and one received injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them in City Raiwind area on Wednesday.
Three students identified as Junaid, Amjad and Naeem were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley ran over them. As a result of which all the three got injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where two students died while the condition of the third injured student was said to be out of danger.
Meanwhile, two persons, including a 42-year-old man and a two-year-old girl, were killed by a moving train in the Kot Lakhpat area on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Razzaq and Mah Noor. It was reported that both the persons were crossing a railway Phattak in the Kot Lakhpat area when the train hit them, resulting into their instant death.
ACCIDENTS: At least 605 road traffic crashes were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.