‘Rejected suitor’ shoots mother dead, injures daughter

A woman died while her daughter sustained injuries after they were shot at by unidentified men, allegedly over refusing a marriage proposal, inside their house in Madina Colony, on Wednesday.

Zareena was shot dead while her daughter Sana was injured after they were fired at by men who had barged inside their home. The father, Shareef, was also present at home but remained unhurt, informed SHO Mominabad police station, Sabir Khattak.

The SHO said they had reached the house as soon as they received information, and found the women lying injured. The attackers managed to escape.

Both the women

were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Zareena succumbed to her injuries.

SHO Sabir Khattak of the Mominabad police station said the grieving family members suspected the attacker was the man whose marriage proposal, for the injured daughter, the family had turned down.

The proposer’s family was reported to have threatened the women’s family of dire consequences.

Boy dies in cylinder blast

A cylinder explosion left a nine-year-old boy dead in Manzoor Colony on Wednesday, adds PPI.

According to rescue sources Yasir, son of Naseer Ahmed, died after a gas cylinder exploded inside a shop, owing to a leakage.

His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

