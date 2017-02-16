The statements of two witnesses could not be recorded in the Haleema murder case on Wednesday after the counsel requested the court to grant him some time. The hearing was adjourned till March 1.

The prime murder suspect, Rizwan Ayaz Khan, was produced before the court, however, the counsel asked for the court to grant him time; the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) fixed March 1 to record the prosecution witnesses’ statements.

Besides Rizwan, his wife Sonia has also been indicted in the case. She was released on bail a few weeks into the trial.

Haleema was the mother of three-year-old Abdullah, brought to the Edhi Centre by the prime suspect on May 25, 2016. Rizwan had told officials at the Edhi Centre that he had found the boy stranded at the Sea View, Clifton.

Haleema’s body was around five days later discovered from an apartment in Delhi Colony on June 1. The police later found out that the deal for the apartment was brokered by the suspect who was a real estate agent.

He was arrested a day later after the body was discovered. Rizwan had allegedly confessed to the murder but pleaded not guilty in the court. It was later claimed that his wife

had also helped him in the murder.

