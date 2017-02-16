The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in a ceremony held in the Frere Hall on Wednesday.

According to an official, the MoU was signed to promote alternative energy resources and build a climate-resilient Karachi.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, municipal commissioner Dr Badar Jameel, financial adviser Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, parks DG Afaq Mirza, technical services DG Shahab Anwer, municipal services director Masood Alam, CSR director Saif Abbas, WWF regional director Ali Dehalvi and others attended this event.

“The MoU aims at developing a close working relationship and partner on various initiatives relating to sustainable use of natural resources, sharing of information on conservation initiatives and conducting joint activities to register Karachi for global Earth Hour City Challenge,” said an official.

Speaking on the occasion, the city mayor said wrong and flawed policies of planners led Karachi to increased environmental degradation and put its marine life at danger.

“We will now do such a planning with the WWF that could diminish this pollution in the city.”

He said no focus on made in past to save the birds which come to Karachi in winter all the way from Siberia or mangrove forests in coastal areas.

“We will fully cooperate with the WWF for protection of our marine life and to deal with the challenges of climate change in our region.”

Ali Dehlavi, WWF regional head for Sindh and Balochistan, said the conventional energy resources were diminishing at rapidly due to high industrial demand.

He said the introduction of renewable energy could help reduce emissions of green house gases and build a climate-resilient city.

He added that climate change was not only adversely impacting metropolitan cities, particularly Karachi, but posed serious threats to the quality of life.

“The 2015 Karachi heat wave claimed over one thousand lives. In order to avoid such incidences in future, more public-private partnerships should be developed which can help mitigate the impacts of climate change and encourage extensive use of renewable energy in the country.”

Under this MoU, the KMC will support the WWF-Pakistan in registering Karachi for Earth Hour City Challenge and assist in conducting a mass awareness campaign on energy conservation, according to an official.

The WWF- Pakistan will provide technical support and facilitate in energy conservation programmes and energy efficiency campaigns. In addition, the organisation will provide guidance for policy development and implementation that advocate and develop environmental conservation initiatives in Karachi.

