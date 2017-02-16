Three killed in another road mishap; toll hits 15 in 13 days

Three people were killed and two others injured when a taxi overturned on Wednesday at Garden Interchange – the track which joins the two sides of Lyari Expressway.

A day earlier, six people were killed and 27 others injured in a road crash at Sassui Toll Plaza. The total number of people who have perished in road accidents in Karachi in the last 13 days has reached 15, five of them university students.

An official of the Motorway Police told The News that two officers rushed to the scene as they spotted the car overturning.

“That place wasn’t within our jurisdiction,” he said. “The officers helped the passengers out of the wreckage and called the rescue services.”

The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Three of them, 50-year-old Saeed Qaleemullah, 60-year-old Syed Sawleh Muhammad and 50-year-old Syed Faiz Muhammad, succumbed to their injuries, while 45-year-old Haji Abdul Huq and 15-year- old Naveed Ullah are still undergoing treatment.

One track of Garden Interchange is under construction while the other’s loop is still incomplete.

Increase in accidents

Traffic accidents are frequently occurring in Karachi as its major roads have been dug up for reconstruction or other developments projects without providing proper alternate routes to motorists.

On Tuesday, six people were killed and 27 others injured when a speeding Tando Bagho-bound bus smashed into a column of Sassui Toll Plaza on National Highway.

Police and witnesses said the bus driver tried to overtake an oil tanker when the brakes of the vehicle failed and it crashed into the column.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre executive director Seemin Jamali five of the people injured in the accident brought to the hospital had already died by the time they were brought there.

She added that another patient died during treatment. Four were admitted to the hospital and the remaining 22 discharged after receiving first aid.

The bus had left from Lea Market in Karachi at around 6am and the accident occurred at 8:30am.

On February 3, a minibus had hit three pedestrians, killing one of them, a woman, on the scene. One of the injured people, Hunza Khan, a student of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology after battling for life at a private hospital for nine days passed away on Friday.

Then on February 9, a speeding minibus overturned at a bus stop near the Baitul Mukkaram mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, killing three more Fuuast students, Rabia Hussain, 20, Kiran Zafar, 21, and Amna Batool, and a man.

The vehicle fell on them while they were waiting at the bus stop. Police had police impounded the minibus but driver and conductor managed to escape.

The next day on February 10, a university student, Ghulamullah Khan, 25, died when he fell from a moving bus and came under its wheels on the bumpy Business Recorder Road.

