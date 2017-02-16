Call for proportional representation-based electoral mechanism

Activists slam parliamentary committee on electoral reforms for not including their recommendations

Following the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms (PCER) recently proposing recommendations on electoral reforms that are likely to be presented it to parliament next month for discussion, civil society activists have expressed their severe concerns for not taking their suggestions into consideration in the draft bill.

Addressing a press conference at the Arts Council on Wednesday, Karamat Ali of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research said after the formation of the PCER in 2014, the civil society activists of Karachi had sent it their recommendations after holding a series of meetings to discuss electoral reforms and the forthcoming census.

“The committee acknowledged the recommendations sent by us. But unfortunately, it did not include a single point we had recommended in the draft bill,” he added.

“The parliament should be constituted in a manner that ensures fair and adequate representation of all people of all federating units. Similarly, fair and adequate representation must be guaranteed to the marginalised and disadvantaged sections and groups including workers, peasants, women and non-Muslims.”

Ali said 342 seats in the National Assembly were not in proportion with the country’s population.

“We had recommended that total number of seats should be increased to at least 500 and in same proportion, the number of seats in the provincial assemblies should be also increased.”

Recommending that the percentage of national assembly seats for Punjab should be 45 percent, Ali said the civil society believed that Punjab held the majority of seats in the National Assembly because of constituency elections based on population, and therefore created imbalance of power at all levels.

“It has happened in the past. In the united Punjab, the Muslims, despite constituting 55 percent of the population, voluntarily settled for 45 percent share of seats in the legislature in the interest of inter-communal harmony in the province,” he observed.

“It is also noteworthy that the former Punjab province [after its merger with the One Unit of West Pakistan] had agreed to accept 40 percent of the total seats in the then West Pakistan Assembly,” he added.

Referring to Nepal, he said the country’s new constitution allowed 50 percent seats to be filled on a constituency basis and the remaining by proportionate representation of marginalised groups.

Muqtida Mansoor said civil society activists had also recommended that elections for 50 percent of the total seats should be constituency-based and to facilitate the participation of people with limited or no means - the marginalised sections of society - the polls for the remaining 50 percent seats should be conducted on the basis of proportionate representation.

He further said the formula of 33 percent for labourers and peasants and 33 percent for women in all elections and elected bodies should be ensured.

“Otherwise until the necessary constitutional, legal and administrative mechanisms are put in place, the political parties committed to a democratic political order should voluntarily ensure that their nominated candidates will comprise 33 percent labourers and peasants and 33 percent women,” he added.

Zahid Farooq of the Urban Resource Centre complained that seats reserved for non-Muslims had not been increased in the parliament in the past four decades.

In 1970 the National Assembly seats were 145, which were increased to 210 in 2008 and 342 in 2013. But the seats for non-Muslim communities remain at 10,” he added.

“The Muslim seats increased because of the increase in population. Have non-Muslim communities in the country stopped giving birth to children?”

Farooq also pointed out that there was not a single non-Muslim in the 33-member PCER.

The 1998 census notes that Punjabis and Pashtuns form 13.9 percent and 11.42 percent of the total population of Karachi respectively. To make amends for the demographic disorientation of Sindh caused by the incessant inflow of migrants from other parts of the country as well as other countries overrunning Sindhi population numerically, the civil society activists also recommended that 55 percent of the seats from Sindh in the National Assembly and a similar percentage of seats in the Sindh Assembly should be allocated to indigenous Sindhis,. Besides, the government should take effective steps to regulate or control the migration.

They also recommended that no candidate should be allowed to contest from multiple constituencies and parties should nominate only those candidates who resided in that constituency.

Dr Syed Jaffar Ahmed of the Pakistan Study Center, University of Karachi, Habibuddin Junaidi of the Sindh Solidarity Committee, Ahmed Shah of the Arts Council, Mahnaz Rahman of the Aurat Foundation, Sheema Kirmani of the Tehreek-e-Nisawan, social activists Nazim F Haji, Naghma Sheikh, and Naeem Sadiq were also present at the press conference.

