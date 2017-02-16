Development work in Karachi is in full swing. It appears that every road of the city is dug up. This has become the main source of road accidents. Last week (Feb 9), a speeding minibus overturned at a bus stop. This incident resulted in the death of four people. Ever since construction work has started on University Road, accidents have been a serious concern. The much-needed construction work has turned into a death trap.

It is not the first time that such accidents have taken place in the city. Reckless driving is not a new phenomenon and no one seems to be interested in stopping this practice. The authorities are requested to regulate the traffic situation. After the accident, several students protested against the authorities. It is time that the authorities take serious action against such accidents.

Sirat Rashid

Karachi

