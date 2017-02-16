Switching to generics

This refers to the article, ‘What’s in a name?’ (February 15) by Dr Arshad Rehan. I strongly agree with his suggestion that medicines should be marketed under a single generic name. This will prevent the confusion cause by the brand names of medicine. In addition, it will also reduce the scope for corrupt practices within the healthcare system.

A suitable alternative to this problem would be to revise the system of assigning brand names to medicines. At this stage, the process is entirely arbitrary and inconveniences people.

Noor Anjum

Karachi

