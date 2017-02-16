Unsung legends

This refers to the letter, ‘A forgotten poet’ (Feb 14), by Sanaullah Samad. Unfortunately, poets and novelists are forgotten in our country. These literary figures play a critical role in highlighting a country’s culture and heritage. Unfortunately, they do not receive any recognition or acclaim and their literary contributions are mostly brushed under the carpet.

There is no denying the fact that many great poets like Atta Shad have been forgotten. We need to give importance to the work of artists hailing from different parts of the country.

M Younas Qamar

Islamabad

