Static healthcare

It is the responsibility of the government to provide top-notch healthcare facilities to the people. The relevant authorities should therefore turn their attention to deplorable state of healthcare in Jafarabad District in Balochistan. The district is one of the underprivileged areas of the province. Although it is thickly populated, Jafarabad has only three substandard hospitals. The hospitals lack medicines and equipment.

The district is among those areas in the province where people live below the poverty line. It is difficult for them to afford treatment private health facilities. Consequently, the incidence of the death of newborn babies and pregnant women is comparatively higher than other districts in the province. The provincial government is requested to take notice of the dilapidated condition of hospitals in the district.

Abdul Zahir

Jafarabad

