Futile threat

This refers to the news report ‘Senate condemns denial of US visa to Haideri’ (Feb 14) and the letter to the editor ‘Senate vs the US’ (Feb 14) by Atif K Butt. Expressing annoyance at the US government will not solve anything. Moreover, boycotting the IPU will not change the stance of the US. If anything, it might have isolated us further. Pakistan’s absence from the UN-sponsored event has only hurt us. The only positive outcome is that some foreign exchange will be saved which will improve our deteriorating external account.

There is a need for introspection. It is the parliamentarians, bureaucrats and the elite which make a beeline for foreign visas and passports. Many of them have dual nationalities. Moreover, since most of them do not have a great reputation within the country, they carry that image of themselves abroad too. The Senate’s decision not to welcome the US diplomats, their lawmakers or their foreign dignitaries in the Senate is hollow as our parliamentarians and politicians vie with each other in reaching out to foreign delegates and officials. Therefore, such a threat does not make an iota of difference to the superpower.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

