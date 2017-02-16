The increasing rate of street crimes in Karachi has triggered a wave of fear among citizens. Although criminal activities were declining over the past couple of years, street crimes have spiked once again. According to official reports from 2016, there is an estimated count of 34,000 mobile phones being snatched on the streets of Karachi. The report further highlighted 60 high-alert areas across the city where street crimes have increased. Owing to the gravity of the situation, the chief minister has ordered the police to carry out an operation against criminals involved in street crimes. But the citizen-police committee has still not taken enough measures to limit ongoing street crimes from dawn to dusk.

The police department should keep a constant check on street crimes. Criminals should be arrested immediately and the weapons and the motorbikes they use should be confiscated by the police department. An operation against these criminals is required to restore peace in the city.

Sana Ali Bhutto

Karachi

0



0







Crime in the streets was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186534-Crime-in-the-streets/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Crime in the streets" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186534-Crime-in-the-streets.